Coding momentum continues to grow beyond Mandela Day initiative

Three months after Mandela Day, when 6,000 pupils from all nine provinces in SA, as well as Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Zambia, participated in a #Coding4Mandela event, the lives of even more young people have been transformed through coding.
The Mandela Day event, hosted by the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) computing sciences department, and the Leva Foundation as part of their engagement project known as Tangible Africa, introduced offline coding to primary and high school pupils from diverse backgrounds in an effort to create more awareness about coding.
Today — three months later in the Eastern Cape village of Mqhekezweni, where former president Nelson Mandela grew up — one young man is nervously excited about his future career prospects.
Litha Mthayi, 18, is in matric at Jongintaba Senior Secondary School and has a dream of pursuing a BSc in Computing Sciences at NMU in 2023.
He met Prof Jean Greyling on Mandela Day and asked for guidance regarding his future, after which the Tangible Africa team helped him to apply.
Should he continue to get the required marks, there is a possibility he may realise this dream with a bursary.
“I enjoy coding and it has helped me build my skills. I wish to one day work in IT,” Mthayi said, with the sound of geese audible in the background of his rural home.
Principal Mcoseleli Dilaza said he was appreciative of the programme and the impact it had on all the pupils at his school.
However, it is not just the youth of Jongintaba that have benefited from the coding.
Prince Phikolomzi Mthikrakra, son of Chief Sandile Mthikrakra who is the grandson to the Regent King Jongintaba Dalindyebo — known to have raised and educated Madiba, confirms that the Mqhekezweni region and surrounds have been booming since the #Coding4Mandela event.
Coding training and activations have since July been happening at eight schools in the region, and he hopes to reach a total of 15 schools by the end of the year.
“Even though the schools are scattered, and connectivity is a problem in the rural areas, we have had a great journey since July.
“The appointment of interns has helped a lot and is running very well.
“In our community, if the pupils are not at school, they are coding,” Mthikrakra said.
“We don’t find the boys stick-fighting with children from other villages any more.”
A total of eight Tangible Africa interns are working to spread coding knowledge among the rural schools, and Mthikrakra hopes to recruit more unemployed youth to get involved in coding training and activities.
Jessie Willard, chair of nonprofit organisation Gandaganda Residents Forum, has through the assistance of three interns spread coding to schools in Port St Johns.
“I attended the Mandela Day event in Mqhekezweni and knew it was something I wanted to start in our area.
“We have introduced coding to grade 6 to 9 learners at three schools, and they love it.
“Though coding was very new to our learners and teachers, the interest is just growing all the time,” Willard said.
Pupils borrow their siblings’ cellphones to use for the offline coding game, and to Willard — who through the NPO is also involved in other outreach work — it is the excitement and hope that coding brings which is most satisfying.
“Coding is giving them hope, they are inspired by their new skills and new people visiting their schools.”
Elsewhere in Tzaneen at the Ezamazwe Education Centre for Innovation, coding has now become part of their daily activities in their reading clubs.
“It has changed the world for children in our community,” the centre’s founder, Mphele Yelane, said.
“We have integrated the games as part of a cognitive development programme to assist our learners.
“As we know, rural learners struggle with concentration and coding has become a tool.
“Not only do we use coding for brain development, but it also builds confidence, competitive edge and teamwork.
“Everyone thought coding was an expensive activity that needs computers just like tech guys.
“To introduce rural learners to Tangible Africa’s coding tournament opened a new world,” Yelane said.
