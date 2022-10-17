×

News

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma corruption trial resumes in KZN high court

By TIMESLIVE - 17 October 2022

Former President Jacob Zuma and French arms firm Thales' corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Zuma and the company are facing corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and racketeering charges.

TimesLIVE

 

