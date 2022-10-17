WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry chair responds to request for recusal

Chairperson of the parliamentary committee on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office Richard Dyantyi is responding to a request made by Mkhwebane's representative advocate Dali Mpofu to step aside.
He is expected to also deal with the request for recusal of another member of the committee, DA MP Kevin Mileham.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry chair responds to request for recusal
