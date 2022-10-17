×

News

Unhappy Nelson Mandela Bay vendors threaten to stop selling electricity

Profit margins smaller after municipality appoints service provider, puts an end to added sales fee

Premium
17 October 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

People are being forced to walk long distances to purchase prepaid electricity as small business owners, who say they are no longer profiting from selling electricity to their communities, have opted to stop providing the service.

The move stems from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s decision to appoint a service provider to act as a middleman between the metro and electricity vendors...

