Schalk Bezuidenhout prepares to tickle Gqeberha funny bones
Comedian bringing one-man show to city later in October
Gqeberha crowds can expect to get their funny bones tickled when popular gagster Schalk Bezuidenhout brings his epic one-man comedy show to the city later in October.
No stranger to the “Friendly City”, Bezuidenhout is excited to introduce new material in Keeping Up on his return to the Savoy Theatre following the success of his previous hit comedy show...
Schalk Bezuidenhout prepares to tickle Gqeberha funny bones
Comedian bringing one-man show to city later in October
Reporter
Gqeberha crowds can expect to get their funny bones tickled when popular gagster Schalk Bezuidenhout brings his epic one-man comedy show to the city later in October.
No stranger to the “Friendly City”, Bezuidenhout is excited to introduce new material in Keeping Up on his return to the Savoy Theatre following the success of his previous hit comedy show...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics