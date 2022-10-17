×

Schalk Bezuidenhout prepares to tickle Gqeberha funny bones

Comedian bringing one-man show to city later in October

17 October 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Gqeberha crowds can expect to get their funny bones tickled when popular gagster Schalk Bezuidenhout brings his epic one-man comedy show to the city later in October.

No stranger to the “Friendly City”, Bezuidenhout is excited to introduce new material in Keeping Up on his return to the Savoy Theatre following the success of his previous hit comedy show...

