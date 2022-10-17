×

News

Rotational power cuts from 4pm until at least Wednesday

By TimesLIVE - 17 October 2022
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily between 4pm and midnight from Monday to Wednesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily between 4pm and midnight from Monday to Wednesday.

Eskom said load-shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings.

On Sunday, the utility said it had 5,244MW on planned maintenance and 15,612MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

