Pupils go hungry amid alleged misuse of money for school meals
Department probing claims that certain Motherwell school governing body members used money for own purposes
By Guy Rogers - 17 October 2022
School governing body members at a Nelson Mandela Bay school have allegedly been dipping into funds meant to feed disadvantaged pupils, stocking up their own pantries at home — and even attempting to buy booze.
Eastern Cape education department officials are meeting to finalise charges against Mfesane Senior Secondary school governing body (SGB) members accused of misusing scholar nutrition funds for their own benefit...
