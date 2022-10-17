×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five in court for mass KwaNobuhle shooting

By Herald Reporter - 17 October 2022

Five men charged with the murders of nine people and the attempted murder of another, appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where their case was postponed to October 24.

Luvuyo Madela, 29, Nkosinathi Zonke, 30, Ludwe Djantjies, 29, Smiselo Lukwe, 26, and Siyabulela Ndamase, 34, were arrested between Friday morning and Saturday night after a shooting rampage in the Kariega township on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read