Five in court for mass KwaNobuhle shooting
By Herald Reporter - 17 October 2022
Five men charged with the murders of nine people and the attempted murder of another, appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where their case was postponed to October 24.
Luvuyo Madela, 29, Nkosinathi Zonke, 30, Ludwe Djantjies, 29, Smiselo Lukwe, 26, and Siyabulela Ndamase, 34, were arrested between Friday morning and Saturday night after a shooting rampage in the Kariega township on Thursday...
Five in court for mass KwaNobuhle shooting
Five men charged with the murders of nine people and the attempted murder of another, appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where their case was postponed to October 24.
Luvuyo Madela, 29, Nkosinathi Zonke, 30, Ludwe Djantjies, 29, Smiselo Lukwe, 26, and Siyabulela Ndamase, 34, were arrested between Friday morning and Saturday night after a shooting rampage in the Kariega township on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics