City installs aluminium instead of copper in bid to curb cable theft

17 October 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay electricity and energy department staff are hard at work across the city repairing hundreds of broken street lights owing to the rampant vandalism of municipal property.

And in an effort to mitigate vandalism and theft, officials have started installing aluminium cables instead of copper...

