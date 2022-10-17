Bokgabo Poo’s father tries to 'attack' the accused in the dock

Police were on high alert before the court proceedings. The courtroom was tense, with family members having to assist the court in deciding who could be present.
While state prosecutor Chantelle Williams was speaking, Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, became emotional, jumped up and tried to reach the accused, prompting law enforcement officers to intervene and court to abruptly adjourn.
He shouted “you killed my daughter”, while people in the public gallery repeatedly called the accused “Satan”.
The defence lawyer immediately withdrew from the case.
Asking not to be named, he said: “I have to look after myself. I don’t get involved in stuff like this.”
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo on Monday tried to accost the man suspected of her murder in the dock at the Benoni magistrate’s court.
Ntokozo Zikhale is accused of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
The case was postponed to October 24 for proper profiling of the accused and a formal bail application.
It was revealed in court that the accused has a pending case of rape.
The 30-year-old was arrested in Boksburg on Friday. He was allegedly seen in CCTV footage walking alongside Bokgabo on the day she disappeared.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
