Badly beaten man dumped on side of road dies

By Simtembile Mgidi - 17 October 2022

A severely beaten man was dropped off in the road about six metres from the Kwazakhele Day Clinic on Monday, where he later died.

Though witnesses appeared shocked by what they had seen, it was not long before life in the area continued as normal...

