Badly beaten man dumped on side of road dies
By Simtembile Mgidi - 17 October 2022
A severely beaten man was dropped off in the road about six metres from the Kwazakhele Day Clinic on Monday, where he later died.
Though witnesses appeared shocked by what they had seen, it was not long before life in the area continued as normal...
Badly beaten man dumped on side of road dies
A severely beaten man was dropped off in the road about six metres from the Kwazakhele Day Clinic on Monday, where he later died.
Though witnesses appeared shocked by what they had seen, it was not long before life in the area continued as normal...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics