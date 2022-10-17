×

Awesome foursome using talents to uplift northern areas hopefuls

By Roslyn Baatjies - 17 October 2022

Three young women and a teenager from the northern areas have decided to use their experience of participating in an international showcase to create opportunities for other talented youngsters from the area.

They participated in the International Modelling and Talent Association (IMTA) event in Johannesburg earlier in October and were selected to go to New York in June...

