Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman to speak at NMU

Bridging the gap between town and gown, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is inviting Dr Imtiaz Sooliman to give a public lecture at the business school auditorium on Tuesday.
The Gift of the Givers founder, who won the civil society category of The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year 2022 Awards, has a fascinating story to share.
Faculty of business and economic sciences dean Prof Hendrik Lloyd said the university was immensely proud to host Sooliman as part of the five-year anniversary marking the name change from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University to Nelson Mandela University.
Lloyd said the lecture “I Am Because of Others” was apt because of the value the university placed on ubuntu.
“Dr Sooliman is perfect to present this topic as he strongly represents the university’s values of excellence, integrity and respect,” Lloyd said.
“He lives our way of being in service to society and the faculty looks forward to hosting the community at this prestigious lecture.”
Public lectures such as “I Am Because of Others” played a critical engagement role, and bridged the gap between town and gown by opening the doors of the university to the public.
It was a wonderful chance to hear the story of Gift of the Givers from the man who founded it 30 years ago, Lloyd said.
The humanitarian organisation has helped millions of people in need across 45 countries, including SA.
Gift of the Givers is also tackling the ongoing drought in Gqeberha.
This includes drilling up to 30 boreholes in conjunction with the municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
Sooliman’s vision is to bring dignity, ease pain and suffering, save lives and give people hope.
The principles he values — such as care, compassion and giving — are the same as those of the late Nelson Mandela, and the university carrying this name.
The aim of the university, to be in service of society, therefore strongly resonated with the Gift of the Givers’ motto that “best among people are those who benefit mankind”, Lloyd said.
Sooliman also has an honorary doctorate from NMU, being honoured in 2016 for his work with Gift of the Givers.
The lecture is free of charge and runs from 6pm to 8pm at the business school auditorium on the Second Avenue campus.
Booking is essential, by emailing: taihing@mandela.ac.za
HeraldLIVE
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman to speak at NMU
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
