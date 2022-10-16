At 11.45am, less than 30 minutes after the bodies of four men were found in a Mazda 323 in Mabi Street, and a fifth only a few metres away from the vehicle, police discovered two more in a VW Polo in Zola Nqini Street.
Another body was found behind the vehicle in Mabi Street.
The wounded man was taken to hospital.
In the second incident, at about 12.10pm, the bodies of three men were found in Zola Nqini Street.
Two were found inside the Polo while the third was found lying outside the vehicle.
All had multiple gunshot wounds.
The Polo was reported stolen in Humansdorp in May.
As soon as the murders were reported, Mene ordered the implementation of a 72-hour activation plan.
Investigations were also escalated to the elite Provincial Organised Crime Unit.
The motive for the murders remains unknown.
Mene commended the team for their outstanding investigation.
She said the effect of the 72-hour activation plan had been felt as the joint multidisciplinary SA Police Service team had worked around the clock to ensure the speedy apprehension of the suspects.
“It is, however, extremely disturbing that lives can be lost in such a cruel and violent manner.
“We will be collaborating closely with the National Prosecuting Authority to make sure bail is denied, as well as to ensure a successful prosecution,” she said.
Five arrested after KwaNobuhle shootings
Politics Reporter
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Five men have been arrested in connection with the mass shootings in KwaNobuhle on Thursday afternoon, with the number of people killed now having risen to nine.
While initial reports suggested eight people had been killed, and one wounded, in two separate incidents in the Kariega township, later on Thursday yet another bullet-riddled body was discovered by the police.
The man, aged between 18 and 25, was found lying on the side of the road in Rooihoogte near KwaNobuhle.
By Friday morning, four men had been taken in for questioning after they were found at a hideout in Summerstrand.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police team had established that a white Toyota Quantum had been involved in the murders.
She said the police had worked around the clock to trace the vehicle — and had finally found it on Saturday.
“At about 6.10pm on Saturday, the vehicle was spotted travelling from Langa township in Kariega towards town,” she said.
“The vehicle was stopped in Van Riebeeck Hoogte and a 34-year-old man was apprehended. The Quantum was confiscated.”
Naidu said they had established a link between the three murder scenes and all five suspects had been charged with nine counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
They will appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the multidisciplinary team for swiftly tracing and arresting the suspects.
The shooting spree shocked the KwaNobuhle community, leaving families desperate for justice.
