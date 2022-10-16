End of an era for Senior Citizen of the Year awards
By Devon Koen - 16 October 2022
At 117 years old and still kicking, “Oom Jan” Steenberg of Colchester was celebrated as the guest of honour at the finale of the annual Senior Citizen of the Year (SCOTY) awards.
On Saturday, organisers for the SCOTY announced that after a 10-year run, the awards, which recognise the efforts of people over the age of 70 in various categories, had come to an end...
End of an era for Senior Citizen of the Year awards
At 117 years old and still kicking, “Oom Jan” Steenberg of Colchester was celebrated as the guest of honour at the finale of the annual Senior Citizen of the Year (SCOTY) awards.
On Saturday, organisers for the SCOTY announced that after a 10-year run, the awards, which recognise the efforts of people over the age of 70 in various categories, had come to an end...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics