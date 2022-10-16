Drugs worth R44,000 confiscated in weekend operation

Two men aged 35 and 39 were arrested in two separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs with a combined value of R44,400.
In the first incident on Friday, the Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit pounced on a 39-year-old man in Wells Estate.
He was charged with the illegal possession of drugs.
This after the police, including Swartkops station commander Lieutenant-Colonel John Perils, received information about dealings in a Gca Ndlivini Street residence where drugs to value of R17,000 were confiscated.
A total of 46 Mandrax tablets, 27 bags containing methcathinone, known as CAT, 181 dagga zolls, eight bags of tik and R890 in cash were confiscated.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the suspect was arrested on the spot while police continued with their endeavours to rid the streets of illegal drugs.
At about 11pm the same day, members of the Public Order Police arrested two men in Mthunzi Street, Ikamvelihle, after they were found with drugs valued at R27,000.
The arrest was conducted during an intelligence driven search warrant operation.
Swart said both suspects were expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
