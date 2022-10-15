One suspect arrested for murder of German tourist

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga last week.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
One suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga last week.
The murder took place close to the notorious Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park.
“A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday at Nelspruit and is appearing in the Kabokweni magistrate's court today, Friday October 14 on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson.
“On the day of the attack, it was reported that four tourists from Germany were allegedly travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en route to Numbi gate at Mdluli Safari lodge. They were stopped by three armed suspects driving in a VW Caddy.
“The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle, but when the driver reportedly locked the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window.
“It is further said that the victims' vehicle drove in reverse for about 100m before crushing into the wall of Heroes Academy. Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists.”
He said the police at Masoyi and other role players in the emergency services were alerted about the incident. A murder case was opened with the immediate launch of a manhunt for the suspects.
