News

Limpopo man who kicked, stomped on 16-year-old boy found guilty

By TimesLIVE - 15 October 2022
Corrie Pretorius has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. File photo.
Image: Deaan Vivier

Corrie Pretorius, who was caught on camera assaulting a 16-year-old boy in June, was on Friday convicted in the Groblersdal magistrate's court of assault.

Pretorius had pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The state withdrew a charge of pointing of a firearm because of insufficient evidence, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

The video of the incident, which circulated on social media, showed Pretorius assaulting and swearing at the victim.

The case was postponed until December for the presentation of pre-sentencing reports.

Pretorius is out on bail of R20,000, which was granted by the Limpopo High Court last month. He was initially denied bail by the magistrate’s court after his arrest in June.

