Women’s league gives mayor ultimatum on male-dominated mayoral committee
ANC members and alliance partners march to City Hall to demand DA, coalition members include more women in senior positions
By Yolanda Palezweni - 14 October 2022
The Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League has demanded that Bay mayor Retief Odendaal change his mayoral committee in the next 14 days to add more women.
The league, along with various alliance partners, marched from North End to the City Hall on Thursday to hand over a petition...
Women’s league gives mayor ultimatum on male-dominated mayoral committee
ANC members and alliance partners march to City Hall to demand DA, coalition members include more women in senior positions
The Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League has demanded that Bay mayor Retief Odendaal change his mayoral committee in the next 14 days to add more women.
The league, along with various alliance partners, marched from North End to the City Hall on Thursday to hand over a petition...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics