Women’s league gives mayor ultimatum on male-dominated mayoral committee

ANC members and alliance partners march to City Hall to demand DA, coalition members include more women in senior positions

By Yolanda Palezweni - 14 October 2022

The Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League has demanded that Bay mayor Retief Odendaal change his mayoral committee in the next 14 days to add more women.

The league, along with various alliance partners, marched from North End to the City Hall on Thursday to hand over a petition...

