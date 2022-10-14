Volkswagen Group SA has donated containers and other equipment from its decommissioned field hospital established during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, to several hospitals and clinics.
VWSA repurposes Covid field hospital supplies to assist medical facilities
Volkswagen Group SA has donated containers and other equipment from its decommissioned field hospital established during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, to several hospitals and clinics.
The Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital was established in June 2020 at VWSA’s former Gqeberha 66,000m² plant in Neave.
It was decommissioned when the facility was no longer critical to Nelson Mandela Bay’s fight against the pandemic.
Strategic plant development manager Manfred Gie said after the decommissioning process and as part of the group’s Field Hospital Legacy project, the decision was made to repurpose 11 containerised ablution facilities to benefit local clinics and hospitals.
Beds and bedside lockers from the field hospital were to be donated to Uitenhage Provincial and Dora Nginza hospitals, as well as 15 homes for the elderly and 15 Child and Youth Care Centres in Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metro.
“Joining forces with partners whose conviction and determination to make a difference match ours at VWSA has been key to the impact we have made and continue to make throughout the hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gie said.
“To VWSA, this is a legacy project which we hope will bring relief to the constrained health institutions that care for our communities.”
In addition to reconnecting services such as electricity, water and drainage, the containers were also repainted and new signage applied.
Funding for the container project came from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, which was a key partner in the establishment of the field hospital, with VWSA supporting in terms of project management.
The beneficiaries of containers that are to be used for public ablutions include:
