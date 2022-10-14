Prof Tebello Nyokong shatters stereotypes about Africa’s scientists
By Zamandulo Malonde - 14 October 2022
She is a globally lauded scientific pioneer, named among the top 10 most influential women in science and technology in Africa, and holds numerous national and international accolades for her work.
And the driving force behind the trailblazing journey of Rhodes University Department of Science & Innovation Institute for Nanotechnology Innovation director, Distinguished Professor Tebello Nyokong, is her passion to showcase and convince Africans of their understated abilities. ..
