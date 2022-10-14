A 12-year-boy who recently underwent counselling after concerns about his mental health were raised has died.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the grade 7 pupil from a Randfontein school allegedly took his own life on Thursday.
“The incident occurred after counselling sessions with the pupil at school, emanating from concern about his wellbeing, before recess in September,” Chiloane said.
“The department and its psychosocial unit, with the Vuka Ukhanye NGO and other local support systems, are assisting fellow pupils with individual debriefing and counselling.
“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family and school community at large for their loss. We are shattered by this incident. We call on pupils who may be experiencing personal difficulties to reach out to our support systems at their schools.”
Primary school pupil allegedly takes his own life
