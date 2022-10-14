Milestone Moregrove well field all set to supplement Bay’s water supply
By Guy Rogers - 14 October 2022
The first in a string of new Nelson Mandela Bay well fields has been completed and is pushing through 4.8 megalitres of groundwater a day to alleviate the strain on the metro’s parched western dams.
The Moregrove well field's 11 production boreholes will inject water into three Bay reservoirs which until now have been supplied solely by Impofu/Churchill dam water and which, in turn, feed some of the areas most vulnerable to dry taps from North End to parts of New Brighton...
Milestone Moregrove well field all set to supplement Bay’s water supply
The first in a string of new Nelson Mandela Bay well fields has been completed and is pushing through 4.8 megalitres of groundwater a day to alleviate the strain on the metro’s parched western dams.
The Moregrove well field's 11 production boreholes will inject water into three Bay reservoirs which until now have been supplied solely by Impofu/Churchill dam water and which, in turn, feed some of the areas most vulnerable to dry taps from North End to parts of New Brighton...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics