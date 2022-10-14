×

News

Milestone Moregrove well field all set to supplement Bay’s water supply

By Guy Rogers - 14 October 2022

The first in a string of new Nelson Mandela Bay well fields has been completed and is pushing through 4.8 megalitres of groundwater a day to alleviate the strain on the metro’s parched western dams.

The Moregrove well field's 11 production boreholes will inject water into three Bay reservoirs which until now have been supplied solely by Impofu/Churchill dam water and which, in turn, feed some of the areas most vulnerable to dry taps from North End to parts of New Brighton...

