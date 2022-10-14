Earlier this week, it was reported that ministers and deputy minister don't pay a cent for electricity and water at their official residences.
On social media, scores of users weighed in on Gungubele paying R10,000 for medical aid.
Here's what some of them had to say:
'I pay nearly R10k a month for medical aid': Gungubele on ministers using public healthcare
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has laughed off suggestions he should use public healthcare, saying he pays about R10,000 a month for his medical aid.
Gungubele was responding to a question about why he is paying for medical aid when public healthcare is available.
Speaking on SAfm, he said: “The ministerial job is one of the most insecure jobs. Second, ministers buy their own houses, they don’t have a housing subsidy, including MPs.
“They pay for their medical aid. I think I am paying nearly R10,000 a month as a minister. A lot of things are not subsidised. [This is] a job that you can leave at any time and [it is] a job that [requires one to be] involved 24/7.”
Gungubele agreed that ministers should use public healthcare, saying: “I would agree that the more we use public health services the better. It would send a message of our confidence in the system”.
Earlier this week, it was reported that ministers and deputy minister don't pay a cent for electricity and water at their official residences.
City Press reported the ministerial handbook has been amended to remove a cap on municipal utilities for ministers and deputy ministers.
The amendment sparked backlash from opposition parties, civil society and citizens.
Cabinet ministers earn R2.4m a year and their deputies R2m.
Addressing the criticism, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the public works department is responsible for providing water and electricity to state-owned residences.
“Those properties used [by ministers and deputy ministers] remain the property of the state. Their upkeep is overseen by the department of public works and infrastructure. This includes paying for water and electricity.
“We would like to assure South Africans that the private properties of the members of the executive remain their responsibility, their upkeep, including water and electricity,” said Williams.
She also denied that ministers and deputy ministers are exempt from load-shedding.
On social media, scores of users weighed in on Gungubele paying R10,000 for medical aid.
Here's what some of them had to say:
