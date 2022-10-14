I did it out of revenge, admits man who killed boy, 6
Sfundo Yekani says he strangled ex-girlfriend’s son to get even with her after she cheated on him
By Devon Koen - 14 October 2022
Ashamed and angered after losing his job and suspecting that his former girlfriend was spreading rumours about him and had cheated on him, Sfundo Yekani wanted to hurt the mother of three so badly that he killed her son.
Yekani, 33, admitted to strangling Thabang Klaas, 6, out of revenge...
