×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

High youth unemployment a major challenge, says Mabuza

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 October 2022

A reduction in unemployment levels is the only yardstick to measure if government policy is working in getting the economy back on its feet.

This is according to Deputy President David Mabuza, who was speaking at a symposium discussing the informal economy and small business development outside Port Alfred on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read