Eight killed in Nelson Mandela Bay shooting rampage
KwaNobuhle community in fear as motive for killings remains a mystery
By Yolanda Palezweni and Kathryn Kimberley - 14 October 2022
Eight bodies, one shooting rampage within minutes of another — violence in KwaNobuhle outside Kariega scaled terrifying new heights on Thursday.
Less 30 minutes after the bodies of four men were found in a Mazda 323 in Mabi Street and a fifth only a few metres away from the vehicle, police discovered two more corpses slumped over in a VW Polo in Zola Nqini Street...
