Covid-19 lockdown charges against Andile Lungisa withdrawn
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 14 October 2022
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is once again a free man after the state withdrew a charge against him for breaking Covid-19 regulations.
The decision not to proceed with Lungisa’s prosecution was taken on Friday when he appeared in the Motherwell magistrate’s court...
Covid-19 lockdown charges against Andile Lungisa withdrawn
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is once again a free man after the state withdrew a charge against him for breaking Covid-19 regulations.
The decision not to proceed with Lungisa’s prosecution was taken on Friday when he appeared in the Motherwell magistrate’s court...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics