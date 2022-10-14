×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Covid-19 lockdown charges against Andile Lungisa withdrawn

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 14 October 2022

Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is once again a free man after the state withdrew a charge against him for breaking Covid-19 regulations.

The decision not to proceed with Lungisa’s prosecution was taken on Friday when he appeared in the Motherwell magistrate’s court...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read