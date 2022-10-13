×

Woman who reported kidnapping of infant was never pregnant

Perjury case under way after claims that newborn stolen after birth at Provincial Hospital

By Yolanda Palezweni - 13 October 2022

The husband of a young woman, arrested after she allegedly lied to the police about her baby being kidnapped, said his wife was never pregnant.

Charged with perjury, Farhaanah Abrahams, 23, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday where she was released on bail of R500...

