Woman who reported kidnapping of infant was never pregnant
Perjury case under way after claims that newborn stolen after birth at Provincial Hospital
By Yolanda Palezweni - 13 October 2022
The husband of a young woman, arrested after she allegedly lied to the police about her baby being kidnapped, said his wife was never pregnant.
Charged with perjury, Farhaanah Abrahams, 23, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday where she was released on bail of R500...
