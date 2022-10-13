Walmer woman struggling to come to terms with loss of entire family
Husband and two children die in head-on collision near Bloemfontein on way to music contest
Premium
By Siimtembile Mgidi - 13 October 2022
What was meant to be a fun family trip to Johannesburg turned tragic after a Walmer woman lost her entire family in a suspected head-on collision outside Bloemfontein.
Almost two weeks after the accident, Vuyolwethu Donashe is now preparing to transport the bodies of her husband, Ndumiso, and their two children, Siyamdumisa, 14, affectionately known as “Misa”, and Sidumise, 10, for burial in Zwelitsha, Qonce...
Walmer woman struggling to come to terms with loss of entire family
Husband and two children die in head-on collision near Bloemfontein on way to music contest
What was meant to be a fun family trip to Johannesburg turned tragic after a Walmer woman lost her entire family in a suspected head-on collision outside Bloemfontein.
Almost two weeks after the accident, Vuyolwethu Donashe is now preparing to transport the bodies of her husband, Ndumiso, and their two children, Siyamdumisa, 14, affectionately known as “Misa”, and Sidumise, 10, for burial in Zwelitsha, Qonce...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics