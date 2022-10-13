Traditional healer accused of SANDF officer’s murder testifies in own defence
By Devon Koen - 13 October 2022
A New Brighton traditional healer took the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday testifying in his own defence for his alleged hand in the murder of SANDF officer Phumza Skade.
Lebohang Lekhooana, 35, admitted to the court that he had been visited by Skade on several occasions to assist with a drinking problem and issues she was experiencing at work...
