Santam donates water tanks for fire stations as Bay makes progress in fighting drought

Efforts to combat the drought in Nelson Mandela Bay took a few progressive steps this week.
This follows the donation of water tanks and foam to fire stations, pumps to allow for river extraction, the extension of the business chamber’s Adopt a Water Leak programme and the completion of a number of boreholes.
Bay mayor Retief Odendaal said on Wednesday the progress was thanks to continued collaboration across several fronts.
“This week, the metro received 18 5,000l water tanks from Santam which will be placed and connected at the city’s nine fire stations.
“In addition to the water tanks, a donation of 180 25l containers of foam concentrate was delivered.
“These will be used to augment water-saving initiatives, as less water will be used in fire incidents.”
He said the donation was greatly appreciated.
“Our fire stations are moving from using municipal water supply to using water from boreholes and water tanks.
“We are battling with a seven-year drought that really requires all of us to adopt an aggressive, collaborative approach and lifestyle-change to save water.
“We are also expecting nine pumps from Santam, which will help us to extract water from rivers and other open water resources to refill our fire engines.”
Meanwhile, speaking at the drought mitigation committee meeting on Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the chamber was committed to extending its Adopt a Water Leak programme.
“The programme was scheduled to conclude mid-October.
“We targeted six areas and we are finishing in KwaNobuhle.
“However, we have now decided to extend the programme to two more areas which are currently being identified.”
On the matter of leaks, Odendaal said the city was finalising the procurement of new service providers to help drive the metro’s water leaks repair programme forward.
Referring to the phase three project at the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works in Sunland in the Sundays River Valley, he said it was now fully completed and operational following contractual testing which took place in September.
He said the city’s augmentation plans were also yielding fruit, with more groundwater sites expected to be made available to service the city in November.
“But while the city and stakeholders are implementing all these interventions, we still plead with our residents to adopt a water-saving lifestyle.”
Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the city would on Thursday be unveiling the completed Moregrove Wellfield, which comprised three separate sites adjacent to the reservoirs at Fairview, Glendinning and Fort Nottingham, next to the Mount Road police station.
HeraldLIVE
Drought mitigation partnerships bear fruit on multiple fronts
Santam donates water tanks for fire stations as Bay makes progress in fighting drought
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
