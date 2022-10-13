Resilient Rhodes graduate bags third qualification
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 13 October 2022
It took Lindeka Namba a decade to complete her BCom economics and management qualification at Rhodes University.
But she finally took her long-anticipated walk across the graduation stage on Wednesday in Makhanda after qualifying at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic...
