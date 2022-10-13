Pupil’s dream of attending farewell comes true
Taverners step up to pay Motherwell pupil’s costs, and throw in new hairdo as well
By Simtembile Mgidi - 13 October 2022
A group of tavern owners emerged as the unlikely heroes for a Fumisukoma Primary School pupil, raising the R500 needed to attend her farewell at the Kelway Hotel — and to top it all, they paid for a new hairdo.
Unable to foot the bill herself, the grade 7 pupil’s 50-year-old mother had pleaded for financial assistance, knocking on doors and making numerous phone calls, until her prayers were finally answered this week...
