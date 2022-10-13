×

Port staff levels remain low as Transnet strike bites

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 October 2022

While wage negotiations resumed on Wednesday, Transnet’s Ngqura Container Terminal had manning levels of only 4% on Monday with four ships waiting to dock.

At Gqeberha’s port, only 14% of staff members were working to man the container terminals while 7% of  staff pitched up at the automotive terminal...

