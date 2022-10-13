Port staff levels remain low as Transnet strike bites
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 October 2022
While wage negotiations resumed on Wednesday, Transnet’s Ngqura Container Terminal had manning levels of only 4% on Monday with four ships waiting to dock.
At Gqeberha’s port, only 14% of staff members were working to man the container terminals while 7% of staff pitched up at the automotive terminal...
