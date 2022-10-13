×

News

Only one ore business operating legally in Markman

By Andisa Bonani - 13 October 2022

Only one manganese ore operator is working legally in the Markman industrial area, with four recently shut down after 19 operators inspected across Nelson Mandela Bay were issued with non-compliance notices.

The operators were found to be on the wrong side of national building regulations and the metro’s requirements for handling manganese ore after several monitoring exercises were conducted, starting from 2021...

