More than 500 ‘employable’ students graduate from TVET college
By Tshepiso Mametela - 13 October 2022
In response to the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, the Eastcape Midlands TVET College hosted a graduation ceremony for three classes from 2019 to 2021 on Wednesday.
The technical and vocational education and training college marked the occasion with an academic handover ceremony at the Nelson Mandela University Missionvale Campus...
More than 500 ‘employable’ students graduate from TVET college
In response to the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, the Eastcape Midlands TVET College hosted a graduation ceremony for three classes from 2019 to 2021 on Wednesday.
The technical and vocational education and training college marked the occasion with an academic handover ceremony at the Nelson Mandela University Missionvale Campus...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics