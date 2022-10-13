A man alleged to be responsible for a spate of arson attacks in Johannesburg appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday.
Ndodenye Alfred Maphutha faces preliminary charges including one count of murder, 24 counts of arson and 24 counts of housebreaking.
The case was postponed to October 18 for him to obtain legal representation. Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe ordered that no pictures of Maphutha be taken until he gets a lawyer.
Maphutha told the court he wants to appoint his own attorney and does not require legal aid.
“I would like to contact my family and ask them to arrange an attorney for me. My family is not even aware that I'm appearing in this court today [Thursday]. I've been unable to contact them because police took my phone when they arrested me,” he said.
Prosecutor Yusuf Baba confirmed his cellphone has been taken for further investigation.
The suspected serial arsonist was arrested on Tuesday evening while walking in Emmarentia.
Over the past two years, homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas were gutted by fire after valuable or personal items were stolen.
Elderly Houghton resident Risto Andjelopolj died in hospital in May. He was assaulted and locked inside his home before it was set alight in April.
TimesLIVE
'Lone arsonist' suspect trying to reach family to hire a lawyer
Reporter
Image: Anre Snyman/eBlockwatch
A man alleged to be responsible for a spate of arson attacks in Johannesburg appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday.
Ndodenye Alfred Maphutha faces preliminary charges including one count of murder, 24 counts of arson and 24 counts of housebreaking.
The case was postponed to October 18 for him to obtain legal representation. Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe ordered that no pictures of Maphutha be taken until he gets a lawyer.
Maphutha told the court he wants to appoint his own attorney and does not require legal aid.
“I would like to contact my family and ask them to arrange an attorney for me. My family is not even aware that I'm appearing in this court today [Thursday]. I've been unable to contact them because police took my phone when they arrested me,” he said.
Prosecutor Yusuf Baba confirmed his cellphone has been taken for further investigation.
The suspected serial arsonist was arrested on Tuesday evening while walking in Emmarentia.
Over the past two years, homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas were gutted by fire after valuable or personal items were stolen.
Elderly Houghton resident Risto Andjelopolj died in hospital in May. He was assaulted and locked inside his home before it was set alight in April.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics