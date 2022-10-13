KZN human settlements MEC 'keen to work with Abahlali baseMjondolo'

KwaZulu-Natal human settlements and public works MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba says he plans to meet Abahlali baseMjondolo leaders to see how it can help them to move from informal settlements to better places.
Abahlali baseMjondolo is an informal settlement “dwellers' movement” which organises land occupations, campaigns against evictions and promotes public housing.
Speaking at a media briefing on housing development strategies in the province, the department said it wished to have a relationship with Abahlali.
“We have started strategic plans in our offices in preparations for the talks with (Abahlali), and once we are done with the initiation we will then meet them to hold formal talks on how are we going to work from now on,” Mahlaba said.
He said he hoped that by next week the department would have had a formal meeting with Abahlali.
“We need to work with mutual respect as I also support expropriation of land without compensation. I am vocal about that.”
Abahlali president Sibusiso Zikode told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the organisation welcomed the new proposed relationship with the new MEC, given the strong relations his organisation had with his predecessor Jomo Sibiya.
He said Abahlali was looking forward in meeting him.
Zikode said Abahlali had also formally written a letter to Mahlaba, which TimesLIVE has seen, requesting a consultative meeting.
“I think we are quite happy, and looking forward to meeting him but at the same time we are expecting the MEC to call us given that we understand that the previous administration has handed over all the issues relating to Abahlali.”
Zikode said Mahlaba will be judged on how he treated Abahlali as they had given Sibiya the highest respect as he also respected them.
Concerning the issue Mahlaba raised about moving people from informal settlements, Zikode said it will not mean that Abahlali will come to an end. He said it will be a start to revive other social issues that concern land.
“Abahlali is a bigger organisation. Some think we are about umjondolo (shacks) and that if the government provides housing for everyone that’ll be the end of Abahlali.
“We have a vision that Abahlali) is for an equal and just society based on respect and dignity. Our mission is to improve living conditions of shack dwellers and poor South Africans.”
Zikode raised concerns about brutal murders of (AbM) activists.
“We have that responsibility as (AbM), as our members are asking us how are we engaging with these people who on one hand are killing us, so we have that pressure from our own members because we are creating a good relationship with them.
“I expect the MEC to undergo the very same pressure to say to his comrades, ‘Abahlali are making efforts to support me, what can we do as the leaders of the ANC as to also make sure that the killings in KZN come to an end, including for the traditional leaders',” Zikode said.
Zikode said in his offices they still live with the bullet that killed activist Nokuthula Mabaso and with the footage of perpetrators who killed Lindokuhle Mnguni in August — but the police are not interested.
“We have made all efforts to report all the assassinations to the minister of police Bheki Cele, but he shown no interest in the killings of Abahlali,” said Zikode.
Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele was aware of the situation and has been kept abreast by the police commissioner of the province.
“I’m not able to go into details of the conversation between Minister Cele and Mr Zikode, however they have engaged telephonically. Minister Cele is confident that the KZN SAPS are capable of responding to the crimes in question,” she said.
KZN human settlements MEC 'keen to work with Abahlali baseMjondolo'
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
