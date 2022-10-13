×

News

Decomposed body found in Durban stormwater drain

13 October 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The severely decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the discovery was made in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.

“A maintenance team conducting grass cutting in the area made the gruesome discovery of a severely decomposed adult male in a stormwater drain.

“The scene was secured with the assistance of Blue Security and handed over to the SA Police Service who will conduct the necessary investigation.”

TimesLIVE

 

