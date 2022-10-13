Correctional services official probed for ‘conspiring’ with murder accused Terblanche
Premium
By Devon Koen - 13 October 2022
A senior correctional services official who allegedly introduced murder accused Arnold Terblanche to a man pretending to be a high-ranking police officer to help with his legal woes is on “alternative placement” pending an internal investigation.
Regional correctional services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said the department was aware of the allegations levelled against the official for allegedly conspiring with Terblanche...
Correctional services official probed for ‘conspiring’ with murder accused Terblanche
A senior correctional services official who allegedly introduced murder accused Arnold Terblanche to a man pretending to be a high-ranking police officer to help with his legal woes is on “alternative placement” pending an internal investigation.
Regional correctional services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said the department was aware of the allegations levelled against the official for allegedly conspiring with Terblanche...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics