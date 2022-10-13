Community rattled after policewoman killed, husband shot
Neighbours living in fear after second fatal shooting in Motherwell in a week
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 13 October 2022
A car riddled with bullets and bloodstains on the paving leading to a couple’s Motherwell home where they were shot on Tuesday afternoon, were still present on Wednesday — a sign of the tragedy that unfolded.
Gunshots had rung out in broad daylight, killing a 40-year-old policewoman stationed at the New Brighton police station and seriously wounding her husband. ..
