Bakery robbery accused claims he was in vicinity looking for his cousin
By Devon Koen - 13 October 2022
The sole-surviving robbery accused in the bloody shootout at a Gqeberha bakery has claimed cellphone and vehicle tracking placed him near the scene of the crime because he had been driving around looking for the firearm his cousin — killed in the crossfire — had stolen from his father.
While the judge gave the state a tongue-lashing for wasting court time after asking for a postponement, murder accused Sibusiso Mchunu gave a glimpse into his version of events on the day of the botched robbery at Le Bon Bakery...
