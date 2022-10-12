Walmer dance ensemble set to ‘Inspire’ with new show

The beauty of ballet, energy of tap and sass of jazz are just some of the styles set to have dance fans on their feet as the Walmer School of Dance annual showcase Inspire takes centre stage at the Savoy Theatre this month.
The event will see the schools ensemble of performers, featuring 50 dancers ranging in age from five to 20, bring the water-themed, multifaceted dance showcase to life through ebbs and flows associated with the different dance styles on offer.
Walmer School of Dance principal Troy Coffey said the showcase had just found its feet after an initial stellar performance in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
“Our dancers cannot wait to get back on stage and perform for an audience, showcasing all the hard work they have put in through Covid-19 and beyond,” she said.
A ballet teacher for 30 years, Coffey presents classes in ballet and contemporary dance styles at the Walmer School of Dance.
After studying at the UCT Ballet School, she taught at Herschel in Cape Town and then at the Harringay Club in London, where she completed her Royal Academy of Dance teacher’s exam
She said in the Inspire showcase, the water theme continued throughout the performances from the dynamic contemporary dance opening performance “Aqua Vitae” (“Water of Life”) through to the juniors in their Baywatch-inspired and perky penguin pieces.
In between, the theme is also vivid in group pieces such as “Spring Tide” and in “Swansong”, a powerful contemporary interpretation of the famous “The Dying Swan” ballet solo, danced to the original music of Saint-Saëns by 17-year-old rising star Sivu Egerton.
Egerton was recently selected to compete in the gold award section of the Move! national dance competition and won the senior male contemporary dance championship at the Friendly City Dance Festival.
The show takes place at the Savoy Theatre at 7pm on Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22. Tickets at R130 a person can be bought on Webtickets.
