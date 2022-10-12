A black Toyota double cab has been forfeited to the state after the vehicle was pulled over and 19 rolls of copper cables were recovered.
The Makhanda high court granted the Eastern Cape Priority Crime Specialised Investigation Unit of the Hawks the forfeiture order on Tuesday.
The vehicle had been spotted on October 6 2021 and reported as suspicious by Isidingo security guards on the N6 between Cathcart and Queenstown Road.
Members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Komani, Crime Intelligence, Transnet, Isidingo Security, Red Guard Security and the Queenstown Community Service Centre proceeded with an operation.
The vehicle was stopped at the Total filling station in Komani and searched, and 19 rolls of copper cables were recovered on the back bin of the vehicle.
A suspect was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the value involved was R240,000.
“The vehicle is still to be sold on auction,” Mgolodela said.
The team has been lauded by provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya for a job well done.
HeraldLIVE
Vehicle transporting copper cables forfeited to state
Image: 3DRENDERINGS/123RF
A black Toyota double cab has been forfeited to the state after the vehicle was pulled over and 19 rolls of copper cables were recovered.
The Makhanda high court granted the Eastern Cape Priority Crime Specialised Investigation Unit of the Hawks the forfeiture order on Tuesday.
The vehicle had been spotted on October 6 2021 and reported as suspicious by Isidingo security guards on the N6 between Cathcart and Queenstown Road.
Members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Komani, Crime Intelligence, Transnet, Isidingo Security, Red Guard Security and the Queenstown Community Service Centre proceeded with an operation.
The vehicle was stopped at the Total filling station in Komani and searched, and 19 rolls of copper cables were recovered on the back bin of the vehicle.
A suspect was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the value involved was R240,000.
“The vehicle is still to be sold on auction,” Mgolodela said.
The team has been lauded by provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya for a job well done.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics