Teenager shot dead in Helenvale

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after a teenager was shot dead in Helenvale on Wednesday morning.
At about 8.40am, police in Gelvandale responded to a complaint from a resident on the corner of Klein Pienaar Street and Stanford Road.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the dead teenager’s mother told the police on their arrival that her son, Renaldo Kiewiets,18, had a gunshot wound to the neck.
He was lying at the back of the house.
“At this stage, the motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is continuing,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The area is currently quiet and police are monitoring it.”
