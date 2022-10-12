State declines to prosecute after Summerseas scuffle
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 12 October 2022
A Gqeberha businessman, arrested after a heated argument with a police officer at a popular Summerstrand complex, is off the hook after the state declined to prosecute him.
Police have confirmed that the case against Bernhard Moser, the director of Fischer’s Jewellers, was not enrolled because the state did not feel there was enough evidence to proceed with a criminal case...
