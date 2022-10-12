×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ramaphosa releases corrected state capture commission report

By TImesLIVE - 12 October 2022
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has made corrections to the state capture report and submitted them to President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has made corrections to the state capture report and submitted them to President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Alet Pretorius

The presidency said on Wednesday it has received the amended version of the state capture report which incorporates corrections made by chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission.

The release follows the granting of permission by the Pretoria high court last week allowing Zondo to make corrections to the final volume, which was submitted to the presidency in June this year.

Zondo applied for the right to make the corrections in August, saying nobody would be prejudiced by them and they would be in the public interest.

In a court order signed on Wednesday last week, Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba ordered that corrected versions of two volumes of the report may be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two volumes are volume 2 of part VI, to correct typos; and volume 3 of part VI, to allow for new figures after wrong ones were mistakenly included in the report.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...

Most Read