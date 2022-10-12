An off-duty police officer was gunned down and her husband seriously wounded after they were shot outside their Motherwell home on Tuesday.
This comes a week after another woman and her husband were shot dead in front of three children in their Bikana Street home.
Police said at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, the 40-year-old police sergeant, stationed at the New Brighton police station, and her husband returned home from a nearby shop, and as they parked their VW Polo in their open garage in their yard in Bhoyiboy Street in NU8 in Motherwell, an unidentified man approached them.
“The husband, who was the passenger, was shot twice — in the shoulder and upper body — while the sergeant [the driver] was shot multiple times and died on the scene.
“Her husband was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Police said the suspect got into a vehicle parked in the street and drove off.
The motive for the fatal shooting is unknown at this stage and a case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene conveyed her condolences to the officer’s family and called on the communities and society to work with the police in “fighting these ruthless and callous criminals living among them”.
“Such killing undermines the integrity of the SAPS and therefore we will be leaving no stone unturned until the perpetrator is found and arrested.”
She called for an intensified collaborative approach and the co-operation of communities.
No arrests have yet been made.
HeraldLIVE
Off-duty officer shot dead in Motherwell
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
