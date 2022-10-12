NMU ramps up water conservation and safety strategy

Whether Nelson Mandela Bay’s dreaded “day zero” is days or decades away, citizens and corporations in the region have a responsibility to reduce consumption and conserve the scarce resource.
To this end, Nelson Mandela University’s water crisis task team has been working tirelessly to lower water consumption, and become less reliant on the municipal water supply, on all seven of their campuses.
NMU’s safety, health and environment manager, Donevin Lesch, said the institution was taking a multifaceted approach to reducing consumption while ensuring the health and safety of staff and students was not compromised by various water sources.
Lesch said they were implementing a variety of interventions, from a sustainable water management system to training student “water warriors” in an effort to make a meaningful difference.
“Technical services, already busy introducing alternative water sources, is also inspecting equipment and water systems for leaks, vandalism or anything else that could have an impact on the quality of water or cause water loss.
“If we find pathogens that cause waterborne diseases, then our infectious diseases protocol kicks in — and it’s important to inform students and staff about the symptoms.”
He said another key intervention was training, which they had been doing in conjunction with several departments, as well as consequence management and monitoring of potential water wasters.
“We now have (15) students on board as “water warriors” to save water and help with advocacy and awareness.”
Additionally, they had also put in place a legally compliant health, safety and environmental management system, with students, staff and outside contractors working together towards a common goal of maintaining the legal requirements on air quality, waste and water in the NEMA (National Environmental Management Act).
“Best practices include implementing the safety and health standard ISO 45001 and the environmental standard ISO 14001 with the intention to be internationally certified for compliance.
“An independent audit company will come to certify these within the next year,” Lesch said.
“Tank water, which may have been standing, has to meet the South African National Standard (SANS) 241 for drinking water.
“Maintenance of technical systems is vital, and repairs must be done as soon as possible.”
He said the process was about more than simply checking existing sources of water.
“It is also about protecting and securing them [water sources] safely into the future.
“This means doing all that we can to have a safe and sustainable campus for our students and staff to flourish.”
NMU ramps up water conservation and safety strategy
